Diarrhoea cases spike in Pusapatirega mandal

Vizianagaram: Close on the heels of diarrhoea deaths at Gurla, diarrhoea cases are rising in Pusapatirega mandal in recent days with officials initiating measures to control the disease.

It may be noted that diarrhoea claimed around 16 lives in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district drawing the attention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited the affected villages. Later, the district administration alerted all the gram panchayats and took up district-wide sanitation drive.

Now Nadipalli village of Pusapatirega has reported 16 cases of diarrhoea where patients were admitted to various hospitals. Another six residents of Erukonda are also suffering from the disease.

Collector BR Ambedkar and district panchayat officer Venkateswara Rao and other officials visited primary health centre in Pusapatirega on Monday and spoke to patients, enquired about their health condition.

The collector advised the villagers to take safety precautions and instructed the health officials to undertake door-to-door survey and oral rehydration salts (ORS) powder to every home to help the patients replenish essential fluids in the body.

District medical and health officer N Bhaskara Rao and others participated in the village visit.