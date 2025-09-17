Diarrhoea situation under control: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that the diarrhoea situation in New Rajarajeswari Peta, located in the 57th Division of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, is now under control. He informed that there are no patients at the Care and Share Municipal High School camp as of Tuesday, and one victim was discharged from the camp the same day.

So far, around 302 individuals have been discharged after receiving treatment.

On Tuesday, the Collector participated in the second day of the Collectors’ Conference and visited the patients undergoing treatment at the health camp in New RR Peta.

He also inspected the New Government General Hospital and interacted with patients to review their health conditions.

Dr Lakshmisha said that continuous monitoring is being carried out by special health teams under the supervision of DM&HO Dr M Suhasini.

These teams are conducting door-to-door visits, spreading awareness on preventive measures for diarrhoea and other seasonal diseases.

He advised residents to consume only boiled and cooled drinking water and stressed that people should not neglect this precaution. He also urged citizens to strictly follow the instructions given by health department officials and staff.

Vijayawada RDO K Chaitanya, DM&HO Dr M Suhasini, and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.