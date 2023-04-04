Didn't attend YS Jagan meeting due to exams in ISB, says Vallabhaneni Vamsi

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi reacted on the issue of not attending the crucial meeting held under the chairmanship of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that he didn't attend the meeting saying that he is doing a course in Indian School of Business and the exams of the course are underway.



Vamsi on this ocassion denied the rumours that he and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani were changing the party. Vallabhaneni Vamsi clarifies that there is no such situation as they are just dreams.

Meanwhile, Vallabhaneni Vamsi took a dig at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh over the false propaganda being spread on him. He said that there is no scope for him to change the party. YSRCP. Responding to the defeat in MLC elections, he said there is no problem for party if one MLC seat is lost. Slamming Nara Lokesh, Vamsi said that there is no response to the former's Padayatra.