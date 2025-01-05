DIG inspects Ranastalam SRO

Srikakulam: Stamps and registrations department higher officials responded to the news story published in The Hans India on Thursday i.e. January 2 with the headline ‘Public forced to pay huge bribes for registrations.’

The content of the story is that the document writers were collecting huge amounts for registration of documents from the customers in the name of joint sub-registrars and more particularly at the sub-registrar office (SRO), Ranastalam.

On the issue, Stamps and Registrations department Inspector General (IG) V Seshagiri Babu and Vizianagaram zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and in-charge district registrar for Srikakulam district, A Nagalaxmi responded.

DIG A NagaLaxmi made a surprise visit at SRO Ranastalam on Saturday and inquired over the alleged irregularities and reportedly directed the officials and staff at SRO not to allow documents writers into the office.