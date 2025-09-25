Digital geo-tagging launched for pilgrim safety during Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: Tirumala witnessed a new step in the use of technology for pilgrim safety during the ongoing Srivari Brahmotsavams, as the district police introduced digital geo-tagging for devotees. Acting on the directions of District Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu, officers began implementing the system on Wednesday, and as many as 2,350 pilgrims were equipped with digital geo-tags on the very first day.

As part of 9-day annual brahmotsavams which began on Wednesday, district police and TTD Vigilance staff have taken a series of steps to ensure pilgrim safety and security in Tirumala. As part of it, the digital geo-tagging initiative was also taken up especially aimed at children and senior citizens.

The device enables police to track the real-time location of devotees, proving especially useful in cases where children or senior citizens lose their way in the heavy festive crowds. The effectiveness of the initiative was evident today when four senior citizens who had gone missing were quickly traced through their geo-tags and safely reunited with their families. Their relatives expressed relief and joy on being reunited and extended gratitude to the police department for its prompt response and to the SP for his foresight in adopting modern methods.

Speaking about the initiative, SP Subbarayudu said, “Pilgrim safety is our top priority. By using advanced technology, we are committed to providing every devotee with a secure and comfortable darshan experience.”

Police officials have urged pilgrims to remain cautious during the Brahmotsavams, to keep a close watch on elderly family members and children, and to immediately contact the police helpline or nearby personnel if anyone goes missing. Authorities also encouraged devotees to make full use of the technological facilities being offered for their protection. The district police underlined that the introduction of digital geo-tagging marks a significant advancement in ensuring safety at Tirumala, with the successful tracing of the four missing senior citizens on the first day itself underscoring its value.