Digital libraries' works at a snail's pace

Srikakulam: Readers in rural areas are disappointed over slow pace of digital libraries project works. With an aim to provide encyclopaedia on all subjects and aspects at easy way in rural areas, the state government proposed digital libraries project.





The project started on rocket speed and as part of it 195 villages were identified in Srikakulam district in the first phase. As part of it, separate buildings proposed to provide chairs, computers, showcases for storage of computer disks etc., The buildings construction works for digital libraries is being handed over to Panchayati raj engineering wing.





Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) matching grant Rs 16 lakh for each building was allotted. Even though works are not yet accelerated in rural areas. Identification of suitable site is under review and observation stage for 131 digital libraries buildings across the district and for another 38 buildings officials concerned are still searching suitable sites in their respective villages.





"We are conducting field level inspections to sort out issues relating to site identification, finalisation of available sites and acceleration of construction works," said superintendent engineer (SE) for Panchayati Raj engineering wing, VS Narayana Murthy.



