Digital platforms made literature accessible

Rajamahendravaram: The Department of English at Government College (Autonomous), Rajamahendravaram, hosted a guest lecture focusing on the profound influence of technology on literary studies on Tuesday. The event, held at the Faculty Development Academy (FDA), featured Dr Vaibhav Sabnis, Professor of English at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial College of Law, Dhule, Maharashtra, who delivered an insightful talk on “Language and Literature in the Digital Age.”

The lecture, presided over by Sri Lakshmi, In-charge of the Department of English, was attended by students from BA Special English and BA Philosophy, as well as faculty members. Addressing the gathering, Dr Sabnis explained the transformative impact of digital tools on language and literature. He detailed how digital platforms have revolutionised teaching and learning methods in both schools and colleges, making literature more accessible and interactive for students. He also introduced the audience to emerging literary genres that have been born out of the digital landscape.

Dr Sabnis’s engaging presentation sparked a lively discussion among students and faculty regarding the future of literary studies in an increasingly digital world. The session was widely appreciated for its thought-provoking content.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr A Rajeswari, lecturer in English. All faculty members of the English Department were actively involved in the event, which was hailed as a successful andmemorable academic interaction.