Dilemma over polls to Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation continues

Rajamahendravaram: Various political parties are in dilemma as there is no clarity about the election to Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) from the government or the State Election Commission (SEC).

In the notification issued during February 2020, the mayor seat was reserved for OC general. It is expected that that the surrounding 21 villages also be merged in the corporation and borders were also fixed to 54 divisions.

Later, the government issued a GO merging 10 adjacent villages in the corporation, excluding Kolamuru, Konthamuru and Lalacheru villages of Rajamahendravaram rural mandal. Why the three villages were excluded is a million dollar question, as the three villages are part and parcel of the city.

The government issued GO merging the villages such as Dowleswaram, Bommuru, Hukumpeta,Vemagiri, Rajavolu, Satellitecity, Pimdimgoyyi, Katheru, Torredu and Venkata Nagaram in RMC. With this, some persons approached the High Court in this regard.

There will be no problem, if all the 21 villages merged in the corporation as per earlier GO. Since 2013 elections were not conducted to these 21 villages due to court cases relating to merger issue. All the villages are under special officers' rule and development is hampered. The political parties and people are asking the government to conduct elections to their villages or merge them with the corporation as the people are suffering with many problems since 2013.