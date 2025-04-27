Dinakar instructs officials to have action plan to achieve aims, goals

Parvatipuram: 20-Point Programme Chairman Lanka Dinakar have instructed the officials to have action plan to achieve aims and objectives of the government schemes. He asserted that the plans must give fruitful results at the field level and to achieve sustainable growth as per the NITI Aayog directions. “Fill all the gaps to achieve each and every target”, he said.

On Saturday, Dinakar conducted a review meeting with the concerned officials at Collectorate on Saturday. During the review he said that the Prime Minister is looking for Vikasit Bharat and the Chief Minister was for Swarna Andhra by 2047.

“To achieve the aims, plan properly and what needs to be included and what to be required is to identify”, he added. He suggested to utilise Jal Jeevan Mission, Gramin Sadak Yojana, PM Surya Ghar to provide infrastructure in the rural areas. “PM Surya Ghar can be utilised in a very effective way involving Self Help Groups”, he added.

Material component of NREGS would be a good source to take up many works such as connecting the un-connected habitations, he said.

He instructed the Panchayat Raj Engineering Officers to submit the details of roads laid 15 to 20 years back which were pending for maintenance.

He asserted that each house should be occupied and the housing corporation should work with convergence to complete the houses at an earliest. The chairman asked the officials to encourage Self Help Group members to come forward as a group activity with 3 to 5 members to have drones under Lakpati Didi programme which would give good income to them.

He instructed the EPDCL engineers to encourage for PM Surya Ghar which would be beneficial to the public.

District collector A Shyam Prasad, explaining the initiatives taken up in the district, said that the district was an Aspirational district. The district showed good performance in the NREGS in the last financial year and spent about Rs 520 crores of which Rs 327 crores paid as wages, he said.

To sort out drinking water problem, planned to have integrated drinking water project under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for which detailed project report submitted with a cost of Rs 1,400 crores, he said. Under PM JANMAN programme, development works would be taken up in an integrated approach in the tribal areas, he informed.

District Revenue Officer K Hemalata, RDO Dr P Dharma Chandra Reddy, DWMA Project Director K Ramachandra Rao and others have attended the review.