Dinakar promises to strive for Swarnandhra 2047

Vijayawada : Chairman of the 20 point progrmme implementation committee Lanka Dinakar said he would work with the objective of achieving Swarnadhra 2047 goal set by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Viksit Bharat, the dream Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He assumed office as the chairman of the 20 point programme committee at the Secretariat in the presence of BJP and TDP leaders and the officials on Saturday. Dinakar is the BJP AP chief official spokesperson and was recently nominated to the post of the chairman of the 20 point programme implementation committee by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media later, Dinakar said he would try to get matching grants from the AP for implementation of Central schemes in the state. He said the Andhra Pradesh government under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu is trying to make use of the Central government sponsored schemes and he would try to implement the 20 point programme in the state to achieve the goal of the CM.

He said PM Narendra Modi is striving to empower women in the state and CM Chandrababu is also marching ahead in the same direction. He said the Union government has decided to implement 33 per cent reservations to women in the legislative bodies.

Referring to Central government schemes in AP, he alleged that the previous YSRCP government had diverted the Central funds. The previous government had neglected the Central government schemes in the state. He said Jal Jeevan mission scheme was neglected in YSRCP rule and now Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is trying to implement it to ensure supply of drinking water to the villages.

He said Pawan Kalyan has been trying to strengthen the village panchayats and sanctioning grants. He said the Skill Census was taken up to improve the skills of the youth. He hoped Andhra Pradesh will achieve development under the ‘Double Engine sarkar’.