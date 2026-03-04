Dinesh Kumar panel starts probe into laddu ghee row

Tirupati: The one-man commission headed by former chief secretary Dinesh Kumar has begun its inquiry into allegations that norms were relaxed during the previous YSRCP government, allowing the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala Srivari laddus.

The commission reached Tirupati on Monday and formally started its work on Tuesday after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra has been asked to keep all relevant files and records ready for examination.

Sources said the commission has decided to function from Sri Padmavathi Rest House (SPRH) here. Officials also inspected the old SVBC office and the Bhudevi Complex near Alipiri, which was earlier used by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the issue but reportedly preferred SPRH.

Dinesh Kumar is being assisted by retired IFS officer Munindra, retired Assistant Secretary to Government Shiva Kumar, and RTGS Deputy CEO Madhuri. TTD has appointed N Ravi, Assistant Executive Officer (Property Cell), as the liaison officer to coordinate between the commission and temple administration. Five additional staff members have also been assigned to assist the panel.

During the inquiry, the commission will examine official records and collect information from various TTD departments. The investigation will mainly focus on changes made to ghee procurement norms during the YSRCP administration and the circumstances under which those rules were modified.

Officials said that after the National Food Technological Research Institute (NFTRI) submitted its report in 2020, the then General Manager (Procurement) recommended including Beta Sitosterol testing along with Food Safety and Standards Regulations (FSSR) norms in TTD tender conditions. The proposal was approved by the then Executive Officer. However, another note was later submitted seeking removal of the FSSR provisions from the tender rules. The SIT reportedly did not examine in detail the reasons behind these changes.

It is understood that the SIT’s inquiry did not fully analyse why the tender conditions were altered between 2019 and 2024. The one-member commission is now expected to closely review these procedural changes and provide clarity on the matter.

The panel will also study reports submitted by quality assessment agencies that pointed out lapses in ghee procurement. Based on its findings, the commission may recommend disciplinary action against officials found responsible for irregularities.

The commission has been directed to submit a comprehensive report within 45 days. The report will include recommendations on disciplinary action, examination of tender monitoring practices, quality testing procedures, and any possible lapses or omissions in the procurement process.