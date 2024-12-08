Direct flights from Rjy to New Delhi from Dec 12

Rajamahendravaram : The Madhurapudi Airport, Rajahmundry is set to take another significant step towards becoming a transport hub, with the launch of direct flights to New Delhi on December 12.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to expand air travel facilities and elevate the airport to global standards.

Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari in collaboration with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is spearheading the comprehensive development of the airport and railway station in time for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu.

Following this push, direct flight from Rajamahendravaram to Mumbai commenced on December 1, and services to New Delhi will follow shortly. IndiGo Airlines is actively preparing to launch this route with additional plans to introduce flights to Tirupati and Shirdi in a phased manner. These expansions are expected to save valuable time for residents of the Godavari districts and improve connectivity to major cities across the country.

While speaking to The Hans India, MP Purandeswari emphasised that the NDA government at both at the Centre and State levels is committed to enhancing air and rail transport infrastructure.

She noted that significant progress has been achieved within a short period due to this dedication. She further stated that the goal is to fully develop the parliamentary constituency by 2027, with a focus on advanced transportation facilities.

Efforts are underway to identify and address the needs of air passengers by introducing services to as many destinations as possible, ensuring seamless travel options from Rajamahendravaram to key cities nationwide.