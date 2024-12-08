Live
- EPACK Durable breaks ground for new plant in Sri City
- PTM draws splendid response
- TN to appoint 3,000 teachers in govt schools
- Cong demands action on Bajrang Dal activists
- 2nd Test: Australia bowl out India for 175; need 19 runs to win
- Teachers should nurture students into responsible citizens says Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar
- ‘Parents should discuss student’s academic progress with teachers’
- Covid scam: Will not spare those who minted money, says Shivakumar
- Devotee Rush at Tirumala normal, to take four hours for sarvadarshans
- ‘Education a fundamental right for children’
Just In
Direct flights from Rjy to New Delhi from Dec 12
The Madhurapudi Airport, Rajahmundry is set to take another significant step towards becoming a transport hub, with the launch of direct flights to New Delhi on December 12.
Rajamahendravaram : The Madhurapudi Airport, Rajahmundry is set to take another significant step towards becoming a transport hub, with the launch of direct flights to New Delhi on December 12.
This initiative aligns with broader efforts to expand air travel facilities and elevate the airport to global standards.
Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari in collaboration with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is spearheading the comprehensive development of the airport and railway station in time for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu.
Following this push, direct flight from Rajamahendravaram to Mumbai commenced on December 1, and services to New Delhi will follow shortly. IndiGo Airlines is actively preparing to launch this route with additional plans to introduce flights to Tirupati and Shirdi in a phased manner. These expansions are expected to save valuable time for residents of the Godavari districts and improve connectivity to major cities across the country.
While speaking to The Hans India, MP Purandeswari emphasised that the NDA government at both at the Centre and State levels is committed to enhancing air and rail transport infrastructure.
She noted that significant progress has been achieved within a short period due to this dedication. She further stated that the goal is to fully develop the parliamentary constituency by 2027, with a focus on advanced transportation facilities.
Efforts are underway to identify and address the needs of air passengers by introducing services to as many destinations as possible, ensuring seamless travel options from Rajamahendravaram to key cities nationwide.