Road expansion plans to integrate port, industries: Minister Kollu

Machilipatnam: ExciseMinister Kollu Ravindra stated that National Highway expansion programme in the undivided Krishna district is being planned in a manner that integrates port, industrial development and tourism. He stated, proposals are also being prepared to connect road network with Amaravati, ensuring seamless transportation and balanced regional growth.

A review meeting was held at the office of Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri hereon Friday with representatives of NHAI and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), along with MLAs and public representatives of the undivided Krishna district. The Minister said proposals worth nearly Rs 35,000 crore have been drawn up for the expansion of National Highways in the district. Of this, Machilipatnam–Vijayawada road is being developed at a cost of Rs 1,900 crore. Issues being faced on Hyderabad–Machilipatnam route via Vijayawada were also discussed.

Ravindra informed that works to expand National Highway–65 into six lanes will commence shortly. Proposals received from local representatives regarding underpasses and drainage systems along this corridor will be incorporated to address long-standing issues. Discussions were also held on linking Pamarru–Gudivada stretch of NH-65 with NH-216.

The proposed Amaravati Outer Ring Road, spanning 189 km, will pass through Vuyyuru and Vallur up to Gudivada in Krishna district, for which inputs from local representatives are being collected. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has also been prepared to upgrade NH-216 into a four-lane highway. Additionally, plans are underway to improve coastal road connectivity.

With construction works at Machilipatnam (Bandar) Port gaining momentum, the Minister said transport facilities to port and port-based industries will significantly improve.

Highlighting the importance of tourism, he noted that development is underway from Manginapudi Beach to Kruthivennu Beach and emphasised the need to complete the 70-km road from Losari Bridge to Koduru Ullipalem Bridge to enhance coastal connectivity. This road, he added, would also serve as a protective corridor during cyclones.

Land acquisition for the expansion of NH-216 is being carried out after consulting farmers. The road is proposed to be widened up to Three-Pillar Centre in Machilipatnam, with flyovers at key locations. Railway underpassbridges at Chilakalapudi, Bandar Kota, Kara Agraharam Medical College and Pothepalli have already been sanctioned. Proposals are also being finalised to connect Machilipatnam Port directly with Amaravati.

Minister Kollu Ravindra said all stakeholders are working together to make the undivided Krishna district a hub of development. He added that tenders for the sanctioned road works will be completed by March, and road infrastructure will be shaped to meet industrial and tourism needs. He also announced plans to develop the backwaters from Manginapudi to Kruthivennu to boost tourism and the aquaculture sector.

The meeting was attended by MPs Vallabhaneni Balashouri and Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Mandali Buddha Prasad, Gadde Ramamohan Rao, Bode Prasad, Venigandla Ramu, Varla Kumar Raja and Kagitha Krishna Prasad, APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, DCMS chairman Bandi Ramakrishna, along with National Highways Project Director and MoRTH officials Harikrishna and Vidyasagar.