Discipline, determination key to Civil Services success, says CP

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Dr Shankabrata Bagchi said that discipline, determination, and consistent effort are the true keys to success in the Civil Services at the launch of Degree with IAS Programme at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College.

The innovative programme, collaboration with Takshasila IAS Academy, aims to integrate undergraduate education with structured IAS coaching. As the chief guest, Dr Bagchi encouraged students to set ambitious goals. He noted that challenges are opportunities for growth and that civil servants play a vital role in national development.

“I have a long association with Takshasila IAS Academy, where I have personally counseled and mentored students,” Dr Bagchi said.

Dr LB College Secretary and Correspondent G Madhu Kumar stated that the new collaboration would enhance the college’s academic profile and empower students to pursue unconventional career paths.

Varun Dev, Chief Mentor of Takshasila IAS Academy, called the programme a milestone in educational reform. He explained that the academy’s mission is to nurture young minds with proper training and mentorship.

Takshasila IAS Academy Managing Director BSN Durga Prasad said the programme helps students save time by integrating UPSC preparation with their graduation curriculum.

“This focused approach not only strengthens their chances of cracking the Civil Services Examination soon after graduation but also equips them to excel in 100+ other competitive exams,” he said.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students and faculty, marking a significant step in the city’s academic and competitive examination landscape.