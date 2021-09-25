Disha app comes to rescue of woman with labour pains in Chirala

Chirala: The rescue app from the Andhra Pradesh Police department, Disha proved to be handy in unexpected situations, just the way the public use it. On Thursday night, a woman delivered a baby boy in the local hospital, with the help received from the police department on time.

The police department has taken up a long campaign in the district recently, explaining the importance and use of the Disha app to the women and they are attending to the calls received on SOS. On Thursday night, the police control room received an SOS call from the family of Padma, a 9-month pregnant woman from Thotavari Palem in Chirala mandal under the Eepurupalem police station.

The family members explained that the woman is having birth pangs, but no vehicle is available in the vicinity to take her to the hospital immediately. The ambulance control room also informed them that there is no ambulance in their nearby location to reach them immediately. The police control room staff immediately alerted the Eepurupalem SI Subbarao about the ordeal of the family.

He responded quickly and sent a constable and home guard by taking an auto-rickshaw to take the woman to the hospital. The policemen reached the home of the pregnant woman, within five minutes of their SOS call and shifted her to the Government Area Hospital in Chirala immediately. She later gave birth to a healthy baby boy. The family members of the woman thanked the police personnel for bringing an auto and shifting her on time to the hospital. The Eepurupalem police also presented a baby kit to the woman and advised her to take care. The SP Malika Garg appreciated the Eepurupalem SI S Subbarao, constable Gopi Krishna, home guard Sambireddy for their quick response. She appealed to everyone to download the Disha app on their mobiles, as it will be very much useful in times of danger, distress or in an emergency.