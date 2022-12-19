Dispute between traders, vendors hits fishing activity

Visakhapatnam: The brewing dispute between traders and those operating mechanised boats in Visakhapatnam is likely to disrupt fishing activity. Although both the parties have been holding a series of meetings to iron out their issues for the past few days, it is not leading to any desired results. Traders at the fishing harbour buy sea products in bulk quantities from the fishermen who sell their catch in baskets. For every 100 baskets, the vendors would give five baskets of the fish extra free to adjust the stock as sundry. For long, the vendors have been following the process.

The traders, however, demand the vendors to follow a similar mechanism for weighing a variety of prawns too. But, the vendors mention that they have been incurring losses by selling extra baskets of fish to the traders. And that they are not in a position to follow the same system for the prawns and demand that the mechanism should be removed even for selling the fish.

Sharing details with The Hans India, Visakha Dolphin Boat Operators Welfare Association general secretary S Satyanarayanaa (Satti Babu), says, "The fishing activity has been incurring loss for a while now. With the rising raw material cost, including fuel, ice and other material, we are not even able to arrive at the break even. If we follow the old system of giving extra five baskets of fish for free, we will only continue to incur more losses. Hence we are demanding that the system should be removed."

Regularly, close to 800 mechanised boats venture into the sea for fishing activity in Visakhapatnam. More than 300 traders involve in trading activity at the Fishing Harbour. Apart from other parts of Andhra Pradesh, the stocks bought will be delivered to various places, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Already, the stocks were left in 60 to 70 boats at the Fishing Harbour for the past few days. If the traders and vendors fail to come to an understanding, there is a higher possibility of fishing activity coming to a grinding halt. Apparently, the brewing dispute is impacting the livelihood of not just the fishing communities but also the allied sectors.