Disruption of water supply today, tomorrow

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation informed that drinking water supply will be disrupted in several parts of the city due to repair works on a major pipeline. Water supply is expected to be partially restored by Tuesday evening and fully resumed as usual from Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a leakage has been detected on the pipeline that pumps water from the Takkellapadu head water works, near Sita Nagar. To prevent further water loss and to carry out necessary repairs, maintenance works will be taken up from 6 am on February 9. As a result, the filtration plant will be completely shut down during the repair period.

Due to the shutdown, water supply will be interrupted in areas falling under the Takkellapadu head water works limits. The affected localities include Nehru Nagar, Sarada Colony, Vasantharayapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Hanumaiah Nagar, Stambalagruvu, Syamala Nagar, Gujjana Gundla, Court Compound, Yeti Agraharam, Nalla Cheruvu, BR Stadium area, Srinivasa Rao Thota and Tarakarama Nagar reservoir areas.

Municipal officials stated that efforts are being made to complete the repair works at the earliest to minimise inconvenience to the public. Residents of the affected areas have been advised to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with the authorities during the repair period. GMC has assured that normal water supply will be restored promptly once the repair works are completed.