Just In
Dissidence in YSRCP continues in Itchapuram
- Leaders from key communities representing majority of voters are still against YSRCP candidate
- TDP alliance is hoping to retain the seat due to discontent towards YSRCP
Srikakulam: Differences among YSRCP leaders in Itchapuram Assembly constituency are persisting even after polling. The dissidence in the ruling party has created hopes of victory among leaders of TDP-led alliance.
The TDP won eight times out of nine elections since the inception of party in 1982. The party lost only in 2004 when Congress candidate Naresh Kumar Agarwala alias Lallu won.
Again in 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections TDP candidates were elected as MLAs.
Buragana Kalinga, Yadava, Reddika, fishermen communities have considerable votes in the constituency. In the 2019 elections, YSRCP candidate Piriya Sai Raj was defeated by the TDP nominee Bendalam Ashok. Both the candidates belong to Buragana Kalinga community.
YSRCP defeated candidate Sai Raj has differences with the party leaders from Yadava, Reddika, fishermen communities in the constituency. Against this backdrop, YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced his wife Piriya Vijaya as party candidate. She is serving as zilla parishad (ZP) chairperson. Even after the change of candidate, YSRCP leaders of Yadava, Reddika, fishermen communities reportedly did not relent and in some villages, differences flared up due to the unilateral approach of Sai Raj and his father Raja Rao. At one stage, YSRCP high command reportedly lost confidence in the local leaders and deployed senior leaders from Prakasam and Guntur districts to monitor the poll management process.
TDP has a strong grip in this Assembly constituency urban, semi-urban and rural areas but YSRCP leaders have failed to woo voters.
For the last five years YSRCP government neglected development in Itchapuram Assembly constituency as TDP nominee B Ashok represented the seat. YSRCP present candidate Piriya Vijaya is serving as ZP chairperson but she is also criticised for neglecting development. The only reason for the negligence is opposition TDP candidate is MLA here.