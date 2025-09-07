Dist-level consultation held ahead of statewide juvenile justice deliberations

Anantapur: In line with the directions of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, the Anantapur District Legal Services Authority conducted a district-level consultation on Saturday on key aspects of juvenile justice and child protection laws.

The meeting was held in the premises of the District Court, Anantapur, under the chairmanship of E Bheemarao, Principal District Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority.

The event served as a precursor to the upcoming state-level consultation organized by the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, scheduled to be held on September 14.

Today’s consultation brought together key stakeholders from various departments involved in child protection. Among the attendees were Judge S Chinna Babu of the POCSO Court, N Rajashekar, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, members of the Juvenile Justice Board, and representatives from the Departments of Social Welfare, Health, and Police.

The meeting focused on evaluating the implementation of child protection laws, identifying challenges, and proposing collaborative measures to ensure justice and safety for children under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the POCSO Act.

Officials emphasized the need for inter-departmental coordination and effective legal intervention in safeguarding children’s rights. The insights and outcomes from this district-level consultation will contribute to shaping the discussions at the forthcoming state-level meeting.