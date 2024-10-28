Distribution of free LPG cylinders from Oct 31

Nellore: Here is good news for Nellorians as civil supplies department has made arrangements for free distribution of LPG gas cylinders from October 31.

People were uncertain whether free cylinders will be given or not, since there was no action in this regard even 15 days after the government took the decision.

However, as per the government’s directions, civil supplies department made official announcement of free distribution of gas cylinders, making people happy over this 'Deepavali gift'.

According to District Civil Supplies Officer (DCSO) D Venkata Ramana, as per the norms, beneficiary must have white ration card, Aadhar card linked with bank account and active LPG gas connection. He said there are 7,33,520 while ration card holders in the district and the eligible will have three gas cylinders per year at free of cost. Ramana informed distribution of first gas cylinder will start from October 31 as Deepavali gift and will continue till March 31, 2025. Second gas cylinder will be distributed from April 1 to July 31, while third cylinder from August 1 to November 31. Consumers must book for free gas cylinders within the scheduled time.

It may be recalled that when N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister for the unified State in 1995, Deepam Pathakam was introduced and continued till 2005. As part of this scheme, gas connections were provided to Podupulakshmi women at free of cost.

After Congress emerged to power, headed by Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, that scheme was winded up for political reasons.

However, TDP also after resuming power in 2014 couldn’t implement 'Deepam' scheme for various reasons.

As per his assurance given during 2024 electioneering, Chandrababu Naidu had resumed Deepam Pathakam in the interest of the poor.

Speaking to The Hans India, P Satyanarayana Gupta, general merchant and resident of Balaji Nagar, said, "Distribution of three LPG gas cylinders at free of cost is really a great thing during the present financial crisis in the State. It will be a boon for poor. Though it is a unbearable burden to the government, it is possible only for the visionary leader Chandrababu Naidu".