Live
- Mauritius IT Minister lauds India’s C-DOT lab, urges deeper bilateral collaboration
- Kurmi agitators demanding tribal status block railway tracks at over 15 locations in Jharkhand
- BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt for hiking service fees in 14 temples of Karnataka
- Mahesh Bhatt shares how he honed the skills of director of his upcoming production
- Delhi cops crack Mundka gang involved in theft of light poles, wires; eight cases solved
- Potholes not created, develop due to natural causes, says DK Shivakumar
- PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
- US tech firms urge H-1B visa workers to return before Sunday deadline
- VD Satheesan faces heat within Congress party in Kerala
- Tamil Nadu initiates underwater archaeological exploration at Poompuhar in Myladuthurai
Distribution of new e-POS machines begins
Puttaparthi: The State Civil Supplies Department has introduced 1,367 new e-POS machines across the district, with distribution formally launched at...
Puttaparthi: The State Civil Supplies Department has introduced 1,367 new e-POS machines across the district, with distribution formally launched at the District Collectorate on Friday by Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that, as per government directives, schedules were prepared division-wise to replace the old machines with new ones.
Over the past two days, training programmes were conducted at the mandal level to familiarize dealers with the upgraded features. The new e-POS machines are equipped with advanced technology that allows ration distribution through iris scanning, smart card swiping, or fingerprint authentication. Officials explained these features to dealers during the training sessions. According to Abhishek Kumar, the upgraded machines will significantly reduce transaction failures and ensure faster and smoother distribution of essential commodities to ration card holders. From September 26 onwards, the district will officially implement the use of these machines across 1,367 fair price shops, ensuring that senior citizens above 65 years and persons with disabilities receive their ration supplies without difficulty.