Distribution of new e-POS machines begins

Puttaparthi: The State Civil Supplies Department has introduced 1,367 new e-POS machines across the district, with distribution formally launched at the District Collectorate on Friday by Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that, as per government directives, schedules were prepared division-wise to replace the old machines with new ones.

Over the past two days, training programmes were conducted at the mandal level to familiarize dealers with the upgraded features. The new e-POS machines are equipped with advanced technology that allows ration distribution through iris scanning, smart card swiping, or fingerprint authentication. Officials explained these features to dealers during the training sessions. According to Abhishek Kumar, the upgraded machines will significantly reduce transaction failures and ensure faster and smoother distribution of essential commodities to ration card holders. From September 26 onwards, the district will officially implement the use of these machines across 1,367 fair price shops, ensuring that senior citizens above 65 years and persons with disabilities receive their ration supplies without difficulty.