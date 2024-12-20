Live
Just In
District court to hear bail plea today
Former minister Perni Nani’s wife Perni Jayasudha filed anticipatory bail petition in the district court
Vijayawada : Hearing on the anticipatory bail filed by Perni Jayasudha, wife of former minister and YSRCP leader Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani, has been deferred to Friday, December 20, in the district court in Machilipatnam.
Bandar taluka police recently registered a case against Perni Jayasudha holding her responsi-ble for missing of 170 tonnes of rice from the godown owned by her. The godown is leased to the civil supplies department. The officials recently noticed the missing of rice bags from the godown in Machilipatnam. Police suspected foul play and registered a case against the owner of the godown Perni Jayasudha. Perni Nani and the family members have disappeared from the town for the past few days and police are conducting searches for the family.
Jayasudha filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the district court in Machilipatnam. The court adjourned the case to December 19 and later to December 20.
Perni Nani constructed a godown in Machilipatnam in the name of his wife Jayasudha and it was given for lease to the civil supplies department. The officials said the value of the disap-peared rice is Rs 1.70 crore and asked Perni Nani’s family to pay penalty.
Nani’s family reported to have paid the penalty as demanded by the civil supplies department. Krishna district police constituted teams to find the missing family members. The case was transferred in the 9th additional court in Machilipatnam and hearing is expected on Friday.