District immunisation officer reviews vaccination drive

Kurnool: Dr Naga Prasad Babu, District Immunization Officer, inspected the immunization programme underway at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Weaker Section Colony on Saturday. During his visit, he stressed the need to ensure that all prescribed vaccines are administered promptly to pregnant women and children under five years of age. Dr Babu directed healthcare workers to meticulously record vaccination details of children and expectant mothers in the U-WIN and Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portals to maintain accurate records and ensure continuity of care.

As part of efforts to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services, he announced the launch of the Kilkari Message System. Through this initiative, pregnant women will receive weekly voice messages providing crucial healthcare advice. A total of 72 pre-recorded messages, each lasting about 1 minute and 30 seconds, will be sent from the fourth month of pregnancy until one year after childbirth via calls from the number 0124-4451660.

Dr Babu informed that if beneficiaries miss any message, they can dial 14423 to listen to them at their convenience. He clarified that these services are completely free of charge. The Kilkari messages will cover four key areas: maternal health, child health, immunization services, and family planning. Delivered in the voice of Dr Anita, the messages are designed to offer timely advice and guidance to mothers and expecting women, enabling them to make informed decisions and access essential healthcare services. Officials expressed confidence that the programme will help reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the district.

Dr Babu also urged ANMs and ASHA workers to raise awareness about the Kilkari Message System among all pregnant women and mothers with infants below one year of age to ensure maximum participation and benefit from the initiative.