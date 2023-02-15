District-level science fair organised at KDPM School

Visakhapatnam: Science exhibitions aid in honing the skills of students and encouraging them to think towards research and innovation, opined District Collector A Mallikarjuna.

After inaugurating a district-level Science fair held at KDPM High School here on Tuesday, the Collector browsed through the models put up at the campus by the students. Appreciating the students for exhibiting innovative projects, the Collector exhorted the youth to utilise the platform to brush their skills and bring out unique models.

He encouraged the children to come up with innovative Science models in future and keep their focus on their academics. Further, he laid emphasis on going beyond classrooms and sharpening scientific temper which would aid in standing out in future.

Keeping the exam season in view, Mallikarjuna encouraged Class X students to prepare a plan and complete their study goals accordingly without any stress.

Students from other schools made a beeline to attend the Science fair which was inaugurated at the campus. The fair was attended by District Educational Officer L Chandrakala and officials, teachers and students.