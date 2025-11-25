District-level sports meet for CwSN tomorrow

Kurnool: The district administration is organising a one-day sports meet for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) on Wednesday (November 26) from 8 am at Kurnool Outdoor Stadium, as part of the selection process for State and national Para-Olympics Championships.

Directed by State Project Director, Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha, the event will be supervised by District Education Officer Y Samuel Paul and is open to CwSN students in under-17 and under-20 age categories. The meet aims to showcase their physical abilities, sporting talent, and competitive spirit.

Bhavita Centre officials have been instructed to ensure all eligible students are registered through Inclusive Education Resource Persons (IERPs). Detailed guidelines have been issued to Mandal Education Officers and Headmasters for maximum participation, including transport, accompaniment, and necessary support for a safe and inclusive environment.