District-Level Yoga tournament-cum-selections on August 11 in Kurnool

Kurnool: The Kurnool District Yoga Association has announced that the district-level Yoga Tournament-cum-Selection trials will be held on August 11 at the Yoga Hall in the Outdoor Stadium, Kurnool. In a statement issued on Monday, District President Avinash Shetty and Secretary Muniswamy stated that the event is being organized to select participants who will represent Kurnool district in the upcoming 50th State-Level Sub-Junior and Senior Yoga Championships, scheduled to be held in West Godavari district in the last week of August.

The selection trials will be conducted across various age categories—8–10, 10–12, 12–14, 14–16, 16–18, 18–21, 21–25, 25–30, 30–35, 35–45, and above 45 years—for boys, girls, men, and women. The tournament is expected to draw participation from across the district, providing a platform for yoga practitioners to showcase their skills and gain an opportunity to compete at the state level.

Interested participants can attend the selection trials directly by paying an entry fee of Rs 50. The organizers have advised all competitors to report on time and carry necessary identification and personal equipment. For additional details, participants may contact the organizers at 7732089440.