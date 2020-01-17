District Police fail to curb cockfights in Kakinada

Kakinada: The Police Department miserably failed to prevent the "Blood Sport" despite the High Court orders and guidelines. Even the government couldn't effectively implement the rule and prevent the cock fights in East Godavari district.

The cock fighters and punters mounted pressure on the police department for which the Police and Revenue departments were became mere merry making spectacles as the organisers and punters conducted the cockfights during the Sankranti festival this year too, as the game of blood was conducted in hundreds of arenas in East Godavari district.

The punters defied the orders of the High Court and Supreme Court and the police department remained as silent spectators. The stake amount from a few hundreds to several lakhs changed hands within no time and the prohibited gambling ('Number Game' in the local parlance) too was conducted on the sidelines of the cockfights.

People descended on the district from faraway places like Hyderabad and Visakapatnam only to take part in the cockfights and none of the organisers disappointed them. All the venues were jam-packed with punters and the general public. Cockfights with active participation began on Tuesday morning in particular areas.

Konaseema region of the East Godavari district, at least five to seven venues in each revenue mandal were earmarked for cockfights and the ones located at Kakinada, Jaggampet, Amalapuram, Mummidivaram, I. Polavaram and Allavaram and other areas.

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that Police department conducted the special raids at Rooster fight arenas in the district. He said that with the ban orders of High Cout, they would take stringent action against the organizers.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy told the officials not to allow the cockfights and gambling in East Godavari District. He said that the police and district administration should identify betting grounds and close it until the Sankrati festival gets over.