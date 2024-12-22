District to hold biweekly reviews to boost industrial growth

Rajamahendravaram: The13th District Industries and Exports Committee meeting was held on Saturday at the Dis-trict Collectorate under the chairmanship of collector P Prasanthi.

During the meeting, collector announced that discussions on industrial development would be conducted every 15 days to ensure timely decisions and effective implementation of ini-tiatives.

She emphasised the need to organise workshops involving industrialists to address challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Highlighting the district's efforts to support industries, she informed that 92,980 electricity connections had been sanctioned under Government Order No. 75.

The administration plans to conduct a comprehensive survey to update data on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to better understand their needs and opportunities for growth.

Officials reported that details of 22,650 enterprises had already been registered by Secretariat staff. Collector also reviewed ongoing projects worth Rs 2,150 crore aimed at creat-ing direct and indirect employment opportunities for 3,300 people.

She highlighted that under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 226 units had been set up in the district this financial year.

She also sanctioned Rs 4.13 crore in incentives after reviewing various subsidy applications. The progress of the proposed industrial estate at Kalavacharla in Rajanagaram Mandal was another significant topic of discussion during the meeting.

The session began with District Industries Officer R Srivanidhar Raman presenting the agenda and outlining the key issues to be discussed.

Assistant Director of Industries P Pradeep Kumar, IPO T V Prakash, Zonal Manager for Industries Infrastructure B Padmaja Devi, and Inspector of Factories G Swathi and others were present.