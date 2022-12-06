District top cop stresses on security measures in digital age

Kakinada: An awareness seminar was held for medical students about cybercrime, online frauds, Anti-Ragging Act, Drugs and Disha Act in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) here on Monday.

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, the chief guest, explained that low awareness on cyber security is resulting in the increase of cybercrimes and social media frauds. He wanted the youth to follow safety measures to control such crimes.

He said the State government has ambitiously launched the Disha app for the safety and security of women and children and suggested using the Disha SOS app for help in an emergency. Through the Disha app, it is possible to make audio & video calls, dial 100/112, 1098, 181 and track the travel route of the victims. Also, the location details of the victim can be sent to the Disha control room through hand gestures and SMS can also be sent to the registered family members, the SP described.

SP Ravindranath Babu informed that 13,01,157 Disha app registrations have been done so far in the Kakinada district. He opined that youth must be aware of various security measures which are useful and necessary for the digital age. He spoke about financial frauds, job frauds, lottery scam etc. He explained about the POCSO act, working of emergency helplines and Disha mobile SOS application. He said that those who commit ragging, use or supply narcotics will be punished severely as per the law.

JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju stated that crimes increased after digital payments came into usage. He suggested people not to share their pin numbers or other bank details to anyone. He suggested contacting the particular bank official for any doubts.

Additional SP P Srinivas informed in detail about the Narcotics Act.

SB DSP M Ambika Prasad described the Anti-Ragging Act.