Visakhapatnam: City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi encouraged athletes that they should aim to win medals participating in the international sporting events.

Attending as chief guest at the District Veteran Athletics Championship – 2025 held at the Visakhapatnam Police Barracks Grounds on Sunday, the City Police Commissioner remarked that sports foster a spirit of friendship and reflect unity and harmony in society.

Veteran Athletics of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) chief patron Kamal Baid mentioned that a special fund has been created to support and encourage talented athletes belonging to financially weaker backgrounds.

As part of the championship, separate events were held for men and women, including a 5-km walk, races from 100-meters to 5000-meters, triple jump, long jump, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw and hammer throw. The guests presented gold, silver, and bronze medals along with certificates of appreciation to the winners of various events. Under the leadership of Veteran Athletics Association Trust chairperson Kamal Baid and with the support of VAAV president M. Varaprasad and PRO Vamsi Chintalapati, the championship witnessed an encouraging participation of athletes.