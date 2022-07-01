DLSA assures assistance to agriculture workers

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary Pratyusha Kumari said all the farmers should take advantage of the government welfare schemes and make progress.

'Special Drive Programme for Agriculture Workers for Their Entitlement of Variable Welfare Schemes' was held at a function hall in Rajahmundry rural Rajavolu village on Thursday. Large number of farmers from rural areas attended.

DLSA secretary Pratyusha, the chief guest, said that there are many schemes like PM Kisan, Rythu Bharosa, zero-interest loans, and crop insurance for the welfare of farmers and agricultural labourers. If the farmers encounter any difficulties in the implementation of these schemes, she advised them to contact the authorities concerned immediately. If there is no response from them, they can approach the Legal Services Authority for justice, she added.

Agriculture department officials made farmers aware of the schemes and services provided by their department.

DLSA panel lawyer D Venkateswara Rao said that the National Legal Services Agency provides many assistances to the poor. Paralegal volunteer Vasantharayudu explained the welfare schemes.

District Agriculture Officer S Madhavrao, Department Officers K Savitri, Bosu Babu and others participated in this programme.