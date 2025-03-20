DME inaugurates mammogram machine at Maternity hospital

Tirupati: Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr DSVL Narasimham inaugurated a mammogram machine at the SV Medical College’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department on Wednesday. This advanced equipment will be instrumental in detecting breast cancer at an early stage, particularly benefiting underprivileged women, he stated.

Dr Narasimham urged all women visiting the maternity hospital to undergo mammogram screenings to safeguard their health and prevent the risks associated with breast cancer. Following the inauguration, the DME visited Ruia Hospital, where he reviewed the progress of ongoing construction projects.

He identified certain deficiencies and instructed the Deputy Executive Engineer, Ramana, to expedite the completion of the UG lecture galleries and PG hostel construction using the allocated budget.

He emphasised coordination between the SV Medical College Principal and Ruia Hospital Superintendent to ensure timely project completion.

Dr Narasimham interacted with the heads of various departments to assess existing challenges and shortcomings. He reassured that all pending promotions for Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, and Professors would be completed soon, with proposals already submitted to the government for approval.

SV Medical College incharge Principal Dr Venkateswarulu, Ruia Hospital in-charge Superintendent Dr Madhusudhan, Maternity hospital Superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy, CSRMO Dr RR Reddy, Ruia Hospital Admin Officer V Kanaka Narasareddy, Dr Manohar, Vice Principal Dr DSN Murthy, PRO Veera Kiran, and several other officials were present.