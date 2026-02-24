PDF MLC Gopi Murthy returns Rs 1 L coupon, slams disruption of session

Vijayawada: Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) MLC Borra Gopi Murthy on Monday returned a coupon worth Rs 1 lakh that was distributed to MLAs and MLCs during the ongoing Budget session. He stated that he did not wish to accept the benefit while the House was not functioning in the interests of the people.

The coupon was handed back to Legislative Council Joint Secretary Vijaya Raju. The Budget session of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council has been in progress since February 9, with the Budget presented on February 14.

PDF MLC Gopi Murthy alleged that meaningful debate on the Budget was being hindered and that political issues such as the laddu and ghee adulteration controversy were dominating proceedings. He said the Council, often described as a House of elders, should correct and refine legislative discussions rather than allow disruption.

The MLC expressed concern that key issues affecting salaried employees, PRC implementation, small employees, farmers, tenant farmers, labourers, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi staff were not receiving adequate attention during the session.