DMHO appeals to people to make Nellore polio-free

Nellore: The District Medical & Health Officer Dr P Sujatha has appealed to people to extend support to the government to transform Nellore into a polio- free district.

As part of pulse polio programme, the DM&HO along with Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan and Women & Child Welfare Project Director Dr Hena Sujan has launched Pulse Polio programme by administering polio drops at Children Ward in the Government General Hospital in the city here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that it has been proposed to administer polio drops to 2,94,604 between 0-5 years identified across the district.

She said that total 2,396 pulse polio booths at various places like railway stations, bus stands, market places, places of worship etc for successful conduct of the programme. She said that as many as 85 transit centres and 403 centres at high risk places were also established for the purpose.