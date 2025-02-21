‘Doctor at doorstep’ in inaccessible tribal areas soon: Red Cross

Vijayawada: The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), AP state branch and the REC Foundation, jointly planned an innovative project of Mobile Medical Units (Mee Doctor Mee Intiki) programme covering seven districts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Palnadu, Tirupati and Nandyal for the benefit of poor tribals living in inaccessible areas along the Eastern Ghats, Nallamalla Range, Konaseema and West Godavari for the poor fishermen community living in inaccessible areas along the coast out of 33 districts sanctioned in the country.

This is the biggest CSR project of AP Red Cross after the bifurcation of the state. The total cost of the project is Rs 8.4 crores and it will be implemented over a period of three years with effect from April, 2025. The entire cost is provided by the REC Foundation.

Under the project, a team headed by a doctor and consisting of a staff nurse and a pharmacist will go to the doorstep of the poor beneficiary families in the vehicles provided by REC Foundation and provide the healthcare free of cost, including distribution of free essential medicine. The objective of the project is to provide primary medical health care services on doorsteps of the vulnerable and under-served areas to reduce infant mortality rate (IMR), maternal mortality rate (MMR) and reduce the overall mortality rate and the incidence of communicable diseases while achieving 100 per cent immunisation. Of this, 30 per cent of the Mobile Medical Units shall be dedicated only to women and the elderly population with women staff, except driver.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Thursday to implement the project by A K Parida, general secretary and chief executive officer of AP Red Cross and Sanjay Kumar Roy, chief program manager, REC, in Vijayawada.

Governor and president of the AP Red Cross S Abdul Nazeer will launch the project in April.