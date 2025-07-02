Doctors Day, CA Day celebrated

Ongole: UPAS Super Specialty Hospitals in Ongole organised a grand and joint celebration of International Doctors Day and Chartered Accountants Day at their premises on Tuesday.

During the event, prominent Chartered Accountants CA Bala and CA Koorapati Subba Rao honoured Dr Rama Chandra Rao and Dr Vijaya Gauri, acknowledging their dedicated medical services to the people of the erstwhile Prakasam district.

The UPAS Hospital Directors, Dr Umapathi Chowdary, Dr Prakash Chavala, Dr Anil Kumar, and Dr Anaparthi Srinivasa Rao reciprocated by honouring CA Bala and CA Koorapati Subba Rao with floral garlands in recognition of their professional contributions.

The celebration witnessed participation from numerous chartered accountants including Madhusudan Rao, MV Vijay Kumar, Tiruvayu Kumar, Jagan Mohan, Chaitanya Reddy, Krishna Kishore, Sudheer Kumar, and Anil Kumar, medical professionals from the hospital including Dr Sridhar Chivukula, Dr Pokuri Srinivas, Dr Jayavardhan Ulchi, Dr Pavan Kumar N, Dr Gonuguntla Srinivas, Dr Suvarna Raju, Dr Radha, Dr Pavan Kumar K, Dr Mahesh Vemavarapu, Ortho Physio Assistant Dr Jagadish, General Manager B N Anand Kumar, CA Rajesh Madishetti, and hospital staff members.