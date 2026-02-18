Doctors earn respect by saving lives: Lokesh

Mangalagiri: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh attended the convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Mangalagiri.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh said the respect doctors receive is not due to wealth or status, but because they serve as lifesavers. “In every hospital corridor there is anxiety and pain.

Highlighting the growth of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Lokesh said the institution, which began modestly in 2015, has grown into a comprehensive centre with over 1,300 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, super-specialty nursing and allied health sciences. From a few beds in its early days, the hospital has expanded to nearly 650 beds, offering advanced services including open-heart surgeries, kidney transplants, robotic knee replacements, oncology care and cath lab facilities. Over 45 lakh lab and diagnostic services have been delivered so far.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel, AIIMS Mangalagiri president Major General Dr Tapan Kumar Saha, Executive Director Dr Antam Shanta Singh, faculty members, graduates and parents attended the ceremony.