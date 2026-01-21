Doctors must serve govt after PG: Trimurthulu

Tirupati: Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Committee on Subordinate Legislation Thota Trimurthulu said that government orders (GOs) must be implemented properly at the field level and reviewed regularly to ensure compliance. He chaired a committee meeting at the local Collectorate on Tuesday, attended by committee members, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, and officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Trimurthulu said the committee discussed the implementation of GO Nos 85, 127, and 311 related to the Medical and Health Department. He said the main objective of the committee is to examine whether government-issued GOs are being implemented effectively at the grassroots level.

He explained that certain amendments were made in GO No127 based on provisions in GO No 85, particularly regarding the 30 per cent reservation for in-service candidates. The core intention of these GOs, he said, is to ensure that doctors who complete postgraduate studies using government concessions continue to serve in government hospitals.

Officials informed the committee that action is being taken against doctors who violated the rules by moving to the private sector. So far, notices have been issued to 57 doctors, and recovery proceedings have begun in some cases. He said violations could lead to cancellation of degrees, recovery of concessions with interest, and penalties of up to Rs 50 lakh if required.

Trimurthulu said members also discussed the issue of limited vacancies in government hospitals, which is affecting the placement of some MBBS doctors. The committee felt the government should study the matter again and take appropriate decisions.

The meeting also reviewed HIV awareness efforts. While HIV cases in the state have reduced compared to the past, members stressed the need for increased awareness programmes in rural areas and at places where fairs and festivals are held. They also suggested extending the government pension scheme to more HIV-affected persons. Trimurthulu said another committee meeting will be held to finalise recommendations and submit them to the government.

Committee members Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Sravani, Gali Bhanu Prakash, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Daggumati Venkata Krishna Reddy, Rangopal Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy, and officials were present.