Doli transport in tribal villages to be a thing of past: Collector

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district’s collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that steps are being taken to prevent the distressing situation of transporting patients on dolis from remote tribal villages. He lunched seven ambulances on Tuesday donated by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) at the ITDA office, funded under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative at a cost of Rs one crore.

Speaking at the event, the collector emphasised that corporate-sponsored ambulances are being effectively utilised for medical services. He added that road construction is underway for 370 villages currently lacking basic road connectivity, with completion expected within the next two to three years. The ambulances attached to Primary Health Centers (PHCs) have been in use for 15 years and require maintenance.

Fuel for these ambulances is being supplied through ITDA.

Notably, noted actor Sonu Sood has also donated two ambulances for tribal welfare. As part of strengthening communication infrastructure, the district has sanctioned 1,650 mobile towers, of which 1,000 have already been installed.

Araku MLA Regam Matsyalingam stressed the importance of prioritising public health and urged the allocation of ambulances to PHCs in Gomangi, Rudrakota, Gannel and Uppa.

ITDA in-charge project officer Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda commended NPCIL’s contribution and announced that the seven ambulances have been assigned to PHCs in Korukonda, Edulapalem, G Madugula, GK Veedhi, Uppa, RV Nagar, and Rajendrapalem.

Former Paderu MLA Giddi Eswari highlighted the state government’s commitment to healthcare and infrastructure development in agency areas.

NPCIL associate director KVSBV Prasad, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Jamal Basha, DIO Dr Sadhana, ITD A administrative officer M Hemalatha, NPCIL additional chief engineer B Ravi Kumar and HR Manager Pradeep Kumar participated.