Don't believe rumours: Kurnool Collector G Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: Collector G Veera Pandiyan has appealed to the people of district not to believe in rumours that the bund of Siddeswaram Alugu pond developed breach and the water will flood the surrounding villages. The engineers of the irrigation department were continuously monitoring the bunds of all irrigation projects, he stated.



The collector, in a press release on Sunday, said that there was no threat from any source as necessary measures are being taken on a war footing.

He along with the Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli were personally inspecting the situation after visiting the flood affected areas. The district level officials were monitoring the situation round the clock to overcome the crisis. Rescue operations are being taken up at Nandyal, Mahanandi, Atmakur, Bandi Atmakur, Kurnool and Mantralayam besides the flood affected areas across the district, said the collector.

Command control rooms were set up at Kurnool collectorate (08518-277305) besides at the Revenue Division Offices (RDOs) of Kurnool (8333989011), Nandyal Sub Collector office (8333989013), Adoni (8333989012). Even flood control rooms are planned to be set up at mandal tahsildar offices, said Veera Pandiyan.

He said rescue and relief operations were taken on a war footing and appealed to people of flood affected areas to follow the suggestions of officials and shift to safer places. Under any circumstances, do not try to cross the rivers, streams and lakes, he warned and do not ignore the warning sign boards set up by the police department. He also appealed to people not to take selfies at streams, lakes, rivers and waterfalls and stay away from mud roofs and walls. He asked the people to get their doubts clarified after calling command control rooms.