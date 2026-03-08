‘Don’t chase money, serve patients with sincerity’

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar emphasised that doctors, who serve patients with genuine dedication, naturally gain deep respect in society. He made these remarks as chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Government Medical College, Guntur, on Saturday.

Addressing the graduating doctors, he congratulated them and urged the young professionals to uphold the core values of medicine, prioritizing sincere patient care over financial gain.

Drawing from his own childhood in Tenali, he recalled how people spoke with immense admiration about Dr Dakshinamurthy. As a boy, he did not grasp why; later, after qualifying as a doctor himself, he understood that such respect stemmed from selfless service to the community. Dr Chandrasekhar stressed the importance of spending quality time with patients and fostering open communication with colleagues, nurses, and staff.

He warned that professional distance can breed misunderstandings, underlining the need for cordial workplace relationships. He also encouraged continuous learning—staying updated on new medicines, advancements, and engaging with interesting case studies to sharpen expertise.

Principal Dr NV Sundara Chary, GGH Superintendent Dr SV Ramana Yasaswi, faculty, doctors, students and others participated.

Later in Tenali on the same day, at a meeting with MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad at Government District Hospital, Dr Chandrasekhar announced supply of 13 essential medical equipment items worth Rs 2.48 crore, funded by Coal India Limited’s CSR initiative.