Don’t discard waste into sewage canals: Civic chief

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner S Ravindra Babu has urged the public not to dispose household and commercial waste into sewage canals. On Friday, he inspected sanitation works in Munagalapadu, Gandhinagar, Bangarupeta, and surrounding areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner emphasised that dumping waste into sewage canals can cause serious consequences and significantly disrupt sewage system. He pointed out that items like plastic, medical waste, glass, and mobile screen guards, when thrown into canals, accumulate and block the flow of sewage. This stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects, increasing the risk of disease transmission.

He also warned that flow of sewage water is hindered, leading to overflow during rains, which could result in sewage water entering homes, spreading foul smells and health issues in nearby areas. The Commissioner further noted that sharp objects such as syringes, broken glass medicine bottles, and other medical waste can injure sanitation workers, exposing them to diseases like Hepatitis A. Additionally, electronic waste, plastic materials, and mobile screen guards are hazardous to the environment and can even pose threats to animal health.

Commissioner Ravindra Babu called upon all residents to act responsibly and support municipal efforts by refraining from disposing of waste in sewage canals.

Health Officer Dr K Vishweshwar Reddy, Sanitation Supervisor Nagaraju, DEEs Giriraju and Manohar Reddy, Trainee AE Kasim, and sanitation inspectors Vali, Jilani, and Lokesh accompanied the commissioner.