Don't drive without wearing helmet: SP

Nellore: Superientendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla has appealed people not to drive two wheelers without wearing helmet. As part of the initiative to reduce road accidents, the SP along with Additional SP CH Soujanya conducted awareness camp at KVR Petrol Bunk center here on Saturday.

SP Ajitha said that most deaths involving two wheelers’ accident occurred due to not wearing of helmets. She suggested parents not to give two wheelers to their minor children. The SP appealed people to follow rules while driving vehicles, keeping in view that their families will come on to the road if anything happens to them. She warned of initiating stringent action against those, who drive vehicles violating the rules under Motor Vehicle Act.

SB DSP Srinivasa Rao and others were present.