Don't fall prey to drugs, liquor: Minister Mekathoti Sucharita to youth

Ongole: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita advised the youth against getting addicted to alcohol and drugs. They should strive to build society enriched with moral values, she said.

She participated as the chief guest in the awareness meeting on Control of Sedatives, held by the Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee at the Police Kalyana Mandapam here on Thursday. The home minister advised the youth to distinguish between the good and bad and lay foundation for a golden future. She said that the use of drugs and the consumption of alcohol are ruining society, but some money-minded people are selling them at the cost of the lives of students. She said that alcohol is the reason for the major accidents, abuse of women, economic problems in families etc. She said that it is a boon to have YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of the State, as he took the initiative to ban liquor in the State in a phased manner and has completely closed down the belt shops in the last two years.

Sucharita advised that the children should be taught moral values, human relations and social responsibility from the school level. She opined that the children follow their parents and it is the responsibility of everyone to protect the human resources. She ordered the officials to see no incident happens under the effect of drugs and other sedatives in the district. She announced that they are taking stringent action against the people caught in narcotics cases and formed the Special Enforcement Bureau to control the supply of drugs in the State.

The Madya Vimochana Committee chairman Vallamreddy Lakshmanareddy presided over the programme while the Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, SP Siddharth Kaushal, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, additional SP B Ravichandra, OSD K Chowdeswari, and others also participated in the programme.