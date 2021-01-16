Don't use Gopuja for political mileage: TDP to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Friday advised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government not to use the most sacred 'Gopuja' (cow worship) programme for deriving political mileage and thereby create religious differences in the State.

Atchannaidu asked how come the Chief Minister and his Ministers could begin 'cow worship' programmes at the places of worship when they were spearheading attacks on temples and burning sacred chariots. Creating ill-will and differences between different religions would not be good for the State as a whole.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that CM Jagan has a knack for 'doing bankrupt politics' in each and every issue right from the beginning. The cow worship is also part of his strategy to mix religion with politics. Nobody would believe the Chief Minister's trust or faith in any God or religion going by how he had not shown any sympathy in the murder of his own uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Atchannaidu said that the cow has been considered traditionally as a hallmark of the Hindu way of life since the Vedic times. In recent times, many cows at Gosalas had died because of lack of fodder and proper care. Instead of resolving such matters to rescue the cows, the Chief Minister has started a drama in the name of 'Gopuja' at the temples. The ruling party's ruthless policies has struck fear in the devotees of all religions in the State.

Stating that attacks were continuing on temples, Atchannaidu said that the Jagan regime is not allowing devotees of any religion to live peacefully and happily. They have cancelled the 'Christmas Kanuka', 'Ramzan Thofa' and 'Sankranti Kanuka' programmes that were implemented for the Christian, Muslim and Hindu devotees respectively. Instead of nabbing the culprits in the temple attacks, the YSRCP leaders are using the same for their narrow minded politics.

Atchannaidu said that the ruling party would be reduced to ashes in the bonfires that it is setting ablaze to create clashes between different religions in the State.