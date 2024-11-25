Double murder accused arrested

Vijayawada: Kaikaluru rural police and Mandavalli police of Eluru district have cracked the double murder case and arrested the accused within a day.

The accused Royyuru Nagesh Babu (50) of Gannavaram village of Mandavalli mandal had murdered his close relatives over the property dispute. On November 23 night, he brutally murdered Royyuru Suresh (32) and his mother Royyuru Bramarambha (65). The accused Nagesh Babu is the son of the first wife of Royyuru Subbarao. The victim Suresh is the son of the second wife of Royyuru Subbarao.

The two wives and their sons have disputes over sharing of a 41-cent agricultural plot and a 192-square yard house site, which had been inherited from their grandfather, Nagalingam.

The murder accused Nagesh Babu often quarrelled over the property, demanding the entire share for himself and threatened to kill them if they did not comply.

On November 23, Nagesh Babu went to the house of Suresh and Brahmaramba and was brutally murdered by stabbing with a knife, said Kaikaluru rural police station circle inspector V Ravi Kumar.

As per the instructions of Eluru District SP Pratap Shiva Kishore and under the guidance of Eluru DSP Shravan Kumar, the Kaikaluru Rural CI Ravi Kumar and Mandavalli SI Ramachandra Rao investigated the case and arrested the accused Nagesh Babu.

The SP Pratap Shiva Kishore congratulated the DSP Shravan Kumar, rural circle inspector Ravi Kumar for arresting the accused within a day and cracking the double murder case. The SP said the investigation team used modern technology and tracked the details of the accused and successfully arrested in the short span of time.