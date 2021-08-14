Double murder case: Family demands impartial probe

Ongole: The family members of the old couple who were murdered about three years ago in Chimakurthy, demanded the police to do impartial and speedy investigation in the case.

Speaking at the press meet held here on Friday, Gaddam Adilakshmi and her husband Kalyan explained that her parents, Dintakurti Venkata Subbarao and Rajyalakshmi were murdered on September 18, 2018, at their own home in Chimakurthy.

Adilakshmi said that the police booked a murder case on the complaint from her brother Dintakurthi Pavan Kumar next day, but the police failed to serve justice to them since then. Adilakhsmi and her husband said that one Chaluvadi Nagaraju had disputes with Subbarao over a piece of land and interests in running a granite factory and they both quarrelled a few days ago about the murder. They explained that they had informed about their suspicions on Nagaraju using contract killers to eliminate Subbarao and Rajyalakshmi, and portray it as the work of burglars for money and gold.

They said that though they met senior police officers and submitted numerous representations to the police, the justice was not done. They demanded the police personnel to conduct impartial investigation, by also considering the call records history of their parents and the accused so that the truth prevails in the case and main culprits come to light.