Double winner

Chittoor: Here is an interesting episode of P Prabhakar Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, who has won the fight against with Coronavirus twice.



"Covid-19 is definitely recoverable if due care is taken from the initial level . Though I have faced a tough challenge to fight against Covid twice, I never became depressed. One should basically have will power to succeed in any race", he said . Reddy is also the special officer to Punganur Municipality, who has been striving to bring down the Covid graph.

He was infected while on official tour to Punganur and was in isolation for 14 days, the first time in August last year.

Second time he was infected with the Covid virus because of his brisk participation in public meetings in March in 2021. He said Covid provided him with an opportunity to spend more time in natural environment to revitalise his immunity. Apart from strictly following medical advice, he said, he used to keep in touch with friends, relatives and officials. The biggest support he got in the battle against Corona was from his wife. "Good immunity levels, will power and following health protocols is the only weapon to chase away the virus", he adds.