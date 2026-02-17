Dr Ganni gets national role in IAGES

Rajamahendravaram: Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, founder of GSL Educational Institutions, Rajamahendravaram, has been unanimously elected vice-president, Central Zone of the Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo Surgeons (IAGES). The election was held during the association’s annual conference in Mumbai, which concluded on February 15 after three days of deliberations The honour is seen as recognition of his work in minimal access surgery and surgical education.

In his new role, he will be responsible for strengthening training standards for surgeons nationwide. According to Peddada Naveen, director of the institutions, Dr Rao will serve as chairman for infrastructure creation and advisor to the FAGIE (Fellowship in Advanced Gastrointestinal Endoscopy) Board. He has earlier developed GSL Medical College into an advanced training centre, attracting students from different regions of the globe.