Dr. Guduri declared as the MP candidate

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Dr. Guduri Srinivas has been finalized as the Rajahmundry MP candidate in the 6th list released by the high command regarding YSRCP in-charges on Friday night. This appointment has been made to the MP constituency in the wake of MP Margani Bharat Ram's appointment as Rajahmundry City Assembly Coordinator.

Dr. Guduri Srinivas is well-known as a leading pulmonologist in the city. His education is MD, FCCP (Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians). He runs the Vijaya Bharati Chest Institute in the Diwancheruvu area of ​​Rajahmundry. Radhika, the wife of Dr. Srinivas, was previously elected and served as a municipal corporator on behalf of the Congress party.

A few months ago he joined YSRCP at the initiative of MP Bharat Ram. Later he was appointed as City Coordinator. Everyone thought that he would be the Rajahmundry City MLA candidate. But with the change of MP Bharat to the Assembly candidate, there is doubt about getting a ticket to Dr. Guduri. There were also reports that at one stage he will be made the Narasapuram MP candidate. However, deciding him as Rajahmundry's MP candidate has filled the YSRCP party with enthusiasm.

When the party chief announced Dr. Guduri Srinivas as the Rajahmundry MP candidate, YSRCP cadres in the city celebrated by bursting firecrackers. Sweets were shared. Activists celebrated at the MP office in Margani Estates premises and the party's urban constituency office on Tilak Road. When the announcement came out, Dr. Guduri thanked MP Bharat Ram. RUDA chairman Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, city party president Adapa Srihari and others congratulated Guduri.